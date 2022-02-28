Proposals put forward to dispose of land in Dudley behind Aldi store

Land at The Dell in Wollaston could be disposed off. Photo: Google

Dudley Council chiefs have issued a land disposal notice for a green space at The Dell in Wollaston, Stourbridge, after it was branded surplus to requirements.

It means the land – approximately 0.1335 hectares according to examinations – is likely to be sold off. It is located at the rear of the Aldi store on Bridgnorth Road.

The budget supermarket chain had tried to expand onto the land firstly in 2009 and later in 2017, but the move was defeated after residents fought against the plans.

Residents at the time said the expansion of the store would make the shop "overpowering" and will destroy the cul-de-sac for good, with the site used as a play area.

And concerns have been mounted once more that Aldi will re-submit plans to expand the store once the land is no longer under the ownership of the authority.

Cat Eccles, a Labour campaigner for the area, has criticised the current proposals and called on people living in the area to contact Dudley Council and share their views.

On a social media post, she said: "The land is currently allocated as public open space, and residents I spoke to (have) said it has always been classed as belonging to the residents of The Dell.

"It is used by local children to play, and some residents would like to plants flowers there too. Aldi have previously tried to buy some of the land to extend the store, but were seen off by local residents' objections. It is a fear Aldi could once again make a move to acquire the land.

"I have sent these letters to local residents informing them about the land disposal notice, and how to lodge their objections. I hope the council will see the value of this small green space and rethink their decision."