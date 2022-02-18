Wool needed to create toy versions of Truffles the therapy dog

Truffles with Stephanie Rhoden, from Dudley Library, who has been knitting toy versions of the therapy dog

Donations of 100 balls of wool or yarn are being sought by Dudley Library so children who meet Truffles and have a knitted trauma teddy to keep after they have seen the dog.

Truffles joined the force in May 2021 and works with peer support officer and mental health first aider Emma Dinning.

Emma quickly found that Truffles was particularly valuable when working with children who have experienced trauma, helping to open up channels of communication and break down barriers related to interacting with police officers.

Stephanie Rhoden, senior libraries manager at Dudley Libraries, has marshalled a team of knitters drawn from library craft groups, customers and staff. However production has now slowed, because the knitters need more wool.

She said: "It has been hugely rewarding to be involved with this project and doing our bit to help. When we hear some of the stories of how interaction with Truffles has helped children it inspires us to want to do more. Now all that’s holding us back is the need for more yarn."

Emma Dinning added: "We’re so grateful to Dudley library knitters, it may seem like a small thing but giving a trauma teddy to a vulnerable child can bring them huge joy and comfort. To date the materials have been funded by charitable donations and we’re now hoping a local company might step up to enable us to continue this small but important project."

Anyone local businesses or organisations that may be able to donate suitable quantities of wool should email dy_wellbeing@westmidlands.police.uk