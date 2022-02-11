Summer holiday anti-social behaviour forces Dudley Council to stop unaccompanied children swimming for free

Councillor Simon Phipps at the new Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre

Youngsters under 16 not accompanied by an adult the new Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre in Dudley and Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge will have to pay.

Any child aged 16 or under living in the borough can sign up for the free swimming sessions between Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 27.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member responsible for leisure centres, said: "I welcome the return of the free swimming initiative, which always proves hugely popular over the school holidays.

"As we can only operate the scheme at two pools instead of three at the moment, and we are unable at this time to offer advance bookings, I would advise that there could be long queues to get in and that demand may very well outstrip supply. We are looking into whether a booking system can be introduced for future holidays."

He added: "Unfortunately, we have had to make a change requiring young people to have a responsible adult with them. I would urge parents to familiarise themselves with the new rules and make arrangements to accompany their children to avoid any disappointment on arrival.

"The change has been made due to anti-social behaviour during the last school holidays, which is a huge shame but we do need to ensure our staff and our facilities are treated properly. We will review how things go over February half-term and assess what we do moving forwards for the Easter and Whitsun school holidays."

Children must be supervised by a responsible adult aged 18 or over. They do not have to accompany children over the age of eight into the swimming pool, but must remain in the leisure centre and be contactable should any issues arise.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "I am delighted to see free swimming back for February half-term, as we work as a council to be child-friendly.

"Swimming is a great way for children to be active and have fun and I would urge families to take advantage of this and have a great day out together at the pool in Dudley or Stourbridge over the half-term holiday."