Trust celebrates tenth birthday

Windsor Academy Trust was established in 2011 when Windsor High School and Sixth Form in Halesowen became one of the first converted to academy status

It has now grown to a family of nine schools across the West Midlands, providing education to 7,000 people and employment for 1,000 staff.

The growth has included the development of the new school building for Rivers Primary Academy, which opened in September 2020, significant improvements to outdoor learning spaces, and the development of a new nursery at Goldsmith Primary Academy, which will open later this year.

In addition, there has been over £2.7m invested in a more sustainable future through de-carbonisation works.

Dawn Haywood started her role as CEO in January 2022 following the retirement of founding head teacher Keith Sorrell. Previously deputy CEO, she has launched a new strategy that builds upon Windsor Academy Trust’s first 10 years and brings it into its second decade.

The strategy identifies five strategic ‘big moves’ that will drive school transformation, boosted by digitally enriched learning, building staff talent, transforming communities and ensuring the Trust is sustainable and an environmental force for good.