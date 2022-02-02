Notification Settings

Trust celebrates tenth birthday

By Paul Jenkins

A Halesowen based trust is celebrating ten years of growth.

Windsor Academy Trust
Windsor Academy Trust

Windsor Academy Trust was established in 2011 when Windsor High School and Sixth Form in Halesowen became one of the first converted to academy status

It has now grown to a family of nine schools across the West Midlands, providing education to 7,000 people and employment for 1,000 staff.

The growth has included the development of the new school building for Rivers Primary Academy, which opened in September 2020, significant improvements to outdoor learning spaces, and the development of a new nursery at Goldsmith Primary Academy, which will open later this year.

In addition, there has been over £2.7m invested in a more sustainable future through de-carbonisation works.

Dawn Haywood started her role as CEO in January 2022 following the retirement of founding head teacher Keith Sorrell. Previously deputy CEO, she has launched a new strategy that builds upon Windsor Academy Trust’s first 10 years and brings it into its second decade.

The strategy identifies five strategic ‘big moves’ that will drive school transformation, boosted by digitally enriched learning, building staff talent, transforming communities and ensuring the Trust is sustainable and an environmental force for good.

She said: “I am honoured to have the privilege of leading the Windsor Academy Trust family into its second decade. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far. Our new strategy builds on the past 10 years and will inspire us to reach new frontiers as we strive to help children achieve their potential.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

