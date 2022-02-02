Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley

The report from the Public Accounts Committee published today said new funding for councils announced last year "merely allows local government to stand still rather than allowing them to address the issues they face."

It said real-terms funding for councils had fallen by more than 50 per-cent between 2010-11 and 2020-21 whilst demands for services such as social care had only risen.

Labour MP Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: “Four local authorities have effectively gone bust since 2018 and there are worrying signs that more are getting into a similar position – but the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has been almost wilfully blind to the parlous state of local government finances.

Councillor Harley said he was happy with the level of funding received since 2019 and they were not looking to reduce spending on public services.

He said: "I can't speak for other councils but the settlement for Dudley, particularly in the last two years, has been generous to the extent where we are not looking to reduce spending on public services."

"We are probably £7m better off during that period with extra finance of £1.7m provided in December which was unexpected and allowed us to not have to pass on the cost of green waste collections to the council tax payer

"What I would say is that a more permanent and consistent approach is needed to the allocation of funds so that councils are more aware of what they will be receiving.