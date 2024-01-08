Chippy hit by blaze re-opens to the delight of residents after £100k revamp

Blackwood Fish Bar in Streetly near Walsall closed after an extractor fan blaze on July 8 last year that saw the fryer wrecked along with fixtures and fittings at the premises.

Now following major repairs owners the Toumba family have welcomed in the new year by re-opening the doors to the delight of their customers. They have been at the site for 22 years.

Blackwood Fish Bar, in Streetly, is again welcoming customers after a fire

Andrea Toumba, aged 70, runs the Blackwood Road business with her husband Chris, aged 72, and older son Nick, aged 48, threw open the doors at the fish and chip shop on Thursday.

"We were closed for six months after the extractor fan caught fire despite getting the regulation checks every year.