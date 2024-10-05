Major redevelopment plans for Sutton Coldfield school approved despite 'disappointing loss' of pre-school playgroup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The decision by the city council’s planning committee means existing buildings at Four Oaks Junior and Infant School are set to be demolished and a new two-storey school building erected.

Planning permission was also sought for ‘multi-use games areas’ to the north-east of the new school, car and cycle parking, landscaping, amenity areas and other associated works.

A council officer’s report said the demolition of the existing school and construction of the new building and associated development would be done in phases.

Proposed layout of the redevelopment plans for Four Oaks Junior and Infant School in Sutton Coldfield. Picture: from design and access statement prepared by Tilbury

“This is required to continue the operation of the school,” it said. “The two-storey education building would be constructed first before demolition of the other school buildings to maintain normal operation of the school.”

According to the same report however, a concern was raised over the loss of a pre-school facility.

Erdington Councillor Gareth Moore described the loss as “disappointing” during this week’s planning meeting.

“Clearly it sounds like attempts have been made to see whether that can be included as part of the new build,” he continued.

“And while the loss of that is disappointing, I don’t think it’s sufficient to deny the application in terms of providing what is a new school and much better facilities for the children of Four Oaks to enjoy.”

The report, published prior to the meeting, also said there was a “surplus” of pre-school facilities available within the area according to the Education Department.

“Furthermore, the proposed phasing and layout of the new school with improved multi-use games area does not leave sufficient space to accommodate the existing preschool facility,” it added.

A planning officer told the committee the “significant benefits” provided by the redevelopment outweighed any harm.

The report said the numbers of pupils and staff would remain unchanged – 420 primary school pupils aged up to 11 with 47 staff.

It said several community groups used the site including a drama club, a netball club and and football/gymnastics camps in the summer holidays.

“The school intends to expand this offering to the community in a safe and secure way,” it said. “Out of hours access arrangements will be managed so that the school remains safe and secure while allowing ease of use from the wider community.”

Summing up why it had been recommended for approval, the report said the proposals would provide a high-quality education facility; enhance the character of the area and provide improved sports pitches, which would also be available for use by the community.

“The proposed development would not result in any significant impact upon neighbour amenity, landscape features, highway safety or infrastructure,” it said.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Alexander Brock.