Amazon offering hundreds of festive season jobs in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The seasonal jobs on offer at its sites including the fulfilment centre in Minworth near Sutton Coldfield are in addition to the more than 75,000 permanent employees the company already has in the UK.

Amazon today announced it is hiring for more than 15,000 temporary positions across its network of fulfilment and sorting centres plus delivery stations during the festive season.

Wages for such operational roles start at a minimum of £13.50 per hour, rising to £14.50 per hour depending on location.

Staff recruitment campaign has been launched to prepare for the festive season

The company said it has invested £550 million in increased pay for operations employees in the last two years representing a 35 per cent increase in the hourly rate since 2022.

Inside the fulfilment centre near Sutton Coldfield

All employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of the company pension plan.

Amazon's operations director Anil Verma said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season and we’re excited to have more than 15,000 positions available this year in the UK.

Staff recruitment campaign has been launched to prepare for the festive season

"Our seasonal colleagues play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year after year to Amazon and to welcoming new faces to the team.”

To apply for seasonal roles visit jobsatamazon.co.uk.

The company has been trialling the use of drone technology for deliveries in the future.