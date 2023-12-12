Legendary Black Sabbath guitarists surprises staff at brother's care home

Now splitting his time between the UK and America Geezer was delighted to see his older brother 88-year-old Patrick at Sutton Rose, on St Michael’s Road, Sutton Coldfield.

Patrick has lived at the home since 2022 and regularly tells residents and staff stories about his rock star brother who invented heavy metal along with Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward.

At their peak in the early 1970s the band's hits Paranoid, Iron Man and War Pigs catapulted them global stardom and a life of legendary excess.

An avid Aston Villa fan, Patrick remembers watching his beloved Villains lift the FA Cup in 1957 at the old Wembley Stadium, while also having very fond memories of driving his brother to and from his gigs.

Geezer, whose real name is Terence, told the home: “Thank you for everything you do for my brother, this is just a little thank you to you all.”

Geezer, 74, wrote Black Sabbath's biggest hits and recently released his autobiography Into The Void.

Sutton Rose, forms part of the Macc Care Group and has been designed to ensure residents receive the highest standard of person-centric care. The home is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities, and aims to provide local people with the benchmark for how care should be delivered.

Eva Dominguez, Sutton Rose Home Manager, said: “Here at Sutton Rose, we are incredibly proud of our caring team and feedback such as this is a true testament to all the amazing work they do.”

For more information about Sutton Rose, visit: https://www.suttonrose.co.uk/.