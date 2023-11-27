More than £14,000 raised for family of schoolboy who drowned on first holiday abroad

Kelan Logan-Derench, who was from Sutton Coldfield, died on Saturday whilst on his first holiday abroad to Egypt with his mum, sister, and grandmother.

The schoolboy was reportedly victim to a "tragic accident" just a day after arriving in the country when he fell into a swimming pool.

Kelan, who had an older sister and was soon to become a big brother in February, has been described as a "cheeky, mischievous and happy little boy".

A GoFundMe page which has been launched by a friend of the family, Serena Whitehead, had generated more than £14,500 by Monday afternoon.

A statement on the fundraising site reads: "Five-year-old Kelan Logan-Derench from Sutton Coldfield went on his first holiday abroad to Egypt on November 24 with his mum, elder sister and nan.

"Devastatingly only one day later Kelan had a tragic accident and fell into the swimming pool and heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him and he sadly lost his life.

"Kelan was a cheeky,mischievous, happy little boy, he was a younger brother to Cienna and was about to become a big brother himself in February 2024.

"Kelans whole family are absolutely broken and we can only imagine the pain they are going through.

"The least we can do as friends of the family and as a community is to help them by offering some financial support so that they can bring Kelan home and give him the funeral he deserves.

"Please donate whatever you can and encourage family and friends to support, so that we can support Kelans family as quickly as possible.

"My name is Serena and I am friend of Kelans mom, Ciara. Thank you all for your support,any funds raised will be used to repatriate Kelan and give him the funeral he deserves when he is home."

Kelan was a pupil at New Hall Primary School in the Falcon Lodge area of Sutton Coldfield, which has issued a statement to its website in tribute to the "bright" and "energetic" pupil.

The statement reads: "New Hall has been made aware of the death of one of our pupils. We offer our deepest sympathy to all those involved in this tragedy.

"Kelan was a bright, happy and energetic member of our school, he will be greatly missed and always remembered with affection. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, loved ones, friends and the local community affected at this extremely sad time."

To donate and support Kelan's family, visit gofundme.com/f/bringing-kelan-home-and-funeral-costs