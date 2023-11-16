Police issue image of masked gang after teenager had life threatened in suspected robbery

The robbery took place shortly after 4.30pm on October 12 at Newhall Valley Country Park in the town.

The group reportedly stole a bike from a teenage boy and made threats to kill if he tried to stop them.

West Midlands Police has released an image of the group who are pictured riding scooters and bikes and wearing masks.

Anyone who recognises them should contact the force by calling 101quoting crime number 20/893138/23 or via Live Chat on their website.