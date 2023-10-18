Construction well under way on retirement apartments in Sutton

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

Construction is well under way on a new Retirement Living development in Sutton Coldfield.

Powell House
Powell House

Located on Holland Road near to Sutton Park, McCarthy Stone’s Powell House will consist of 43 one and two-bedroom apartments along with state-of-the-art facilities.

Laura Pittaway, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our forthcoming development offers a fantastic opportunity to downsize while still retaining a sense of grand living.

“Each of our developments are designed to offer safety and companionship combined with privacy and independence within a vibrant community of like-minded individuals. We’re expecting demand to be high."

