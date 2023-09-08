New president for Royal Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce

Head of the Royal Sutton Chamber Chris Brewerton, Kate Curry, Naeem Arif, Gary Phelps and Phil Arkinstall

Mr Arif, a director at United Carpets, was confirmed as successor to Ark Media chief executive Phil Arkinstall at the Chamber’s annual general meeting at The Townhouse.

Having grown up in Sutton Coldfield, Mr Arif attended Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School and also represented the Royal Town’s hockey and cricket clubs – becoming chairman of the latter in 2008.

The father-of-four has also written a series of books examining how businesses convert and retain customers through good customer service.

Mr Arif vowed to use his two-year term as president to encourage collaboration and drive more trade within the town, under the moniker of ‘Team Sutton’.

He said: “We are a thriving and dynamic region which is much more than just the town centre.

“We have Boldmere, Mere Green, Peddimore, Walmley, Four Oaks, Wylde Green, Reddicap, Roughley, Trinity, Vesey, Minworth – each contributing to our local economy and the attractiveness of people wanting to live here and do business with us.

“We will always promote all the local businesses in our region, giving them support wherever we can, and we will push this narrative as much as possible.

“When we buy local, we aren't just investing in products and services; we are investing in our neighbours, friends, and families. We are investing in the future of everyone in Sutton Coldfield.”

Kate Curry, owner and director of Mere Green-based creative design agency The Curry Design Studio, has been confirmed as a vice-president of the Royal Sutton Coldfield Chamber. She joins existing vice-president, communications expert and former newspaper editor Gary Phelps.

The Chamber also welcomed Sean Cremins of Insight6 to the committee.

Burley Browne’s Steve Hannaford and Joanna Drinkwater of GMK House have stepped down having completed their terms.

Outgoing president Phil Arkinstall, who steps into the position of honorary chair, said: “Over the past three years, it has been an absolute privilege to carry out this role as president and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made as a Chamber.