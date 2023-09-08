Murder investigation begins after man found dead in flat

A murder investigation has begun after Craig Moult was found dead in a flat. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after Craig Moult was found in the flat on Boldmere Close at around 6.20pm on Sunday.

The force is treating the death of the 45-year-old as murder and has arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder, with the man currently bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've started a murder investigation after a father was found dead at an address in Sutton Coldfield.

"Craig Moult was discovered at a flat in Boldmere Close at just after 6.20pm on Sunday (3 September).

"Following investigations we're now treating the death of 45-year-old Craig as murder and we're supporting his loved ones at this tragic time.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries."

In a tribute to Craig, his family said: "Craig was a big personality who was loved by all of his family and friends.

"He’s a son, father and brother who will be dearly missed by everyone.

"It’s tragic that his life ended, we will always remember and love the cheeky chap he was. He will be dearly missed."

The force said it had carried out enquiries in the area but remain keen to hear from anyone who can assist the investigation.