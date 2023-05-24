Batman is the latest famous face to visit the Royal Town

Batman and his Batmobile are coming to Sutton

Batfans will be able to meet their idol on Sunday June 11 as part of the Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield brand, which aims to make the town centre a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

On the day there will be ‘bubble-ologist’ and balloon artist, as well as a free children’s craft workshop where youngsters will be making superhero masks.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield BID Manager, said: “We’re very excited about having Batman visit Sutton Coldfield town centre, because he’s one of those superheroes who has fans of all ages.

“He’ll be bringing the Batmobile too, which is incredible to see up close."

She added: "We have been arranging lots of character visits like this as part of our programme of town centre events, and they have been very popular, with everyone from Bluey to the Transformers bringing thousands of extra visitors into the town centre.

“We think Batman will be one of those that really captures people’s imagination. He’s coming a week before Father’s Day too, so it’s chance for some big kids to come down and meet a real-life superhero!”

Batman will be appearing for free on Sunday, June 11, from 11am – 3pm. Parking is £1 all day on Sundays in the Gracechurch Shopping Centre multi storey car park.

All of the events arranged by the BID are made possible by 377 local businesses who pay a levy which funds town centre initiatives. Events have included a memorable Coronation celebration, major Christmas attractions and a popular monthly Farmers Market.