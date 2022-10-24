Market traders are getting ready for the Halloween event in Sutton Coldfield town centre.

There will be plenty of spooky fun at the Sutton Coldfield market on Sunday, October 30 – with characters Jack Skellington and Sally Finkelstein, from The Nightmare Before Christmas, towering above shoppers on stilts.

Stallholders will be getting into the Halloween spirit, with prizes on offer to the best fancy dressed trader and the best spooky stall at the market, which is being organised by Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID).

Michelle Baker, BID Manager, said “We were blown away by the fantastic response to our first market and the next one is going to be much bigger with a third more stalls.

“We asked local residents to come along and support the first event and thousands turned out. We had brilliant feedback on the quality of the stalls, the atmosphere, and the way the market brought the feel-good factor to the town centre.

“As a Business Improvement District, we are exploring lots of ways to boost footfall in the town centre and introducing these quality speciality markets, selling local produce and artisan gifts, is already providing a reason to visit Sutton Coldfield.

“Now the market on October 30 should be even more fun, with all kinds of spooky Halloween fun, including free music and face painting and even more stalls.

“I would urge residents to come along and check out the brilliant stalls and support an event that is breathing life into the town centre.”

The speciality market is just one of the BID’s ideas to raise the profile of the town ­– following the launch of a vibrant new ‘Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield’ brand – with special events, competitions and improvements designed to make it a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

The market was launched as a three-month trial which, if supported by the local community, will become a year-round event, 12 months of the year.

For Christmas, the BID has also announced six weekends of free town centre attractions, including a giant snow globe, Breakfast with Santa events and festive characters including the Grinch.

If you are interested in trading at the new Farmers & Craft Market, email Michelle Baker at bidmanager@suttoncoldfieldtowncentre.co.uk