Heatwave leads to West Midlands Railway cancelling services

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

After a day of strike action cancelled all trains yesterday, the heatwave is causing the railway more trouble today.

West Midlands Railway said services had been cancelled today due to 'heat related overhead lines issues'.

Tickets are being accepted on buses between Longbridge and Sutton Coldfield.

West Midlands Railway tweeted this morning: "Due to heat related OLE issues along the X/City line there will be no train services today.

"NEWestMids accepting tickets on buses between Longbridge and Sutton Coldfield.

"Road transport running between Longbridge- Redditch & Sutton Coldfield -Lichfield."

