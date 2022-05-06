Harvest Fields Cente

The Trust, which has been in existence for almost 500 years, offers a range of grant programmes to benefit the area and its residents.

And now a total of £133,490 has been awarded to Sutton Coldfield Grammar Schools for Girls, Walmley Tennis Club, Walmley Junior School, Salus Fatigue Foundation, Harvest Fields Community Centre, Town Junior School, Memory Café in Walmley and Sutton Coldfield Acoustic Guitar Club.

The funds will help towards a number of initiatives such as improving playing courts, equipment and venue hire space at Walmley, as well as a ‘Daily Mile’ track creation for Town Junior School and funding local support for Salus Fatigue Foundation, to help sufferers of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Over the past few years, the Trust has granted more than £1,000,000 to organisations and individuals across Sutton Coldfield, with plans to continue making vital improvements and helping those in need, in the area.

Tina Swani, chief executive of Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, said: “It’s always great to see the impact that our grants have on the local community. We’re dedicated to improving the quality of life in Sutton Coldfield and these grants will help to achieve that.”

David Cole, grants manager at Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, said: “We’re proud to support organisations and individuals in need of funds. For those who would like to apply for a grant, it must be for the benefit of residents and organisations within the Borough of Sutton Coldfield.

“For an individual, this can be anyone who is currently a resident in and has lived in one of the council wards of Birmingham City Council known as the Sutton Coldfield constituency for at least five years and is in need.

“We've received a high volume of grant applications in the last year, which is the biggest the Trust has ever seen, and we’re proud to have invested more than £423,000 in the past seven months, to support the local community.”

Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust supports individuals in need by reason of youth, age, ill-health, disability, or other disadvantage, and anyone in these categories can make an application for items such as domestic equipment, further education, childcare costs, school clothing grants and to meet other needs.

The Trust also provides school clothing grants, with application forms available through its website and uniforms can also be picked up from a local school. The closing date for receipt of applications is 12pm on Thursday 30 June 2022