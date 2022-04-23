Investigations continue after body found in car at hospital

The body was found in a car at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield

The 56-year-old man, who was from Kingstanding in Birmingham, was found in the car next to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield on Friday, April 22.

West Midlands Police said his family had been informed and a post mortem examination would be taking place as soon as possible to determine the cause of death, with the car also being given a more detailed forensic examination.

A 43-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in custody, while the area of the car park at Good Hope where the car was discovered has been reopened.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our investigation into the death of a 56-year-old man from Kingstanding, Birmingham continues.

"His body was found in a car at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield on Friday 22 April. His family have been told the sad news.

"A post mortem examination will take place as soon as possible. This will help us to understand what caused the man’s unexplained death.

"A 43-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested yesterday evening in Birmingham on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

"The car has been removed for more detailed forensic examination and the area of the car park we closed off reopened.

"If you have any information that could help our detectives, message them via Live Chat on the right of your screen quoting investigation number 20/393435/22.