£20m boost for Sutton Coldfield town centre

Andy Street with MP Andrew Mitchell

Almost £1.3billion will be spent on transport in the West Midlands over the next five years, and the region’s Mayor Andy Street says £20million has been assigned to reshape Sutton town centre, with plans for a new public transport hub with bus station neighbouring the town's railway.

Mr Street, who leads the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “It is great news that the money has been allocated for Sutton’s new transport gateway, with work now pressing ahead on the business case for the project.

“The town centre is of huge importance to Sutton Coldfield residents. The creation of this new transport gateway in the town centre, which will bring together the train station, bus services and cycling routes, is key to the success of the town's masterplan, and this allocation of significant cash can kickstart the entire process.”

Sutton MP Andrew Mitchell welcomed the news, describing it as a ‘clear commitment to the future of the town centre.’

Mr Mitchell added the money would not only redraw the town centre’s transport connections, but it would also provide a significant boost for the entire area.

He said: “Transport is going to be a vital part of a reimagined Sutton Town Centre, but this money will also underpin the wider ambitions of the masterplan.

“It represents a clear commitment to the future of the town centre, boosting confidence for traders and providing a suitable, welcoming gateway for visitors to the town.”

Across the region, the £1.3billion grant will also be used to transform road, bus, rail, tram, cycling and walking infrastructure.