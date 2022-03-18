Sutton leisure centre bids farewell to retiring lifeguard Bob, 79

Paul, Mollie and Bob

Bob Jones, 79, is known as 'Super Bob' and will be retiring from Wyndley Leisure Centre, where he has worked since September 2001.

He’s overcome prostate cancer and a heart attack during his time as a lifeguard and Bob has kept on going, supporting the swimmers at the popular facility.

Bob said: "I’ve loved my time at Wyndley, but at 79 it feels a good time to call it a day on my lifesaving career.

"I’ll always be proud of my time as a lifeguard. The team we have at the centre is second to none.

"We’ve got youngsters of 18, like Mollie Allen, then oldsters like me at almost 80, but we all get on well with great team spirit.

"I’ll miss that when I leave, but it’s now time to relax a bit and enjoy more time with my wife.”

Paul Pinnington, Duty Manager at Wyndley, has known Bob for more than 26 years and said: “This place simply won’t be the same without Super Bob.

"He’s been a fixture here for as long as I can remember. His attitude to life and to staying as healthy as he can is an example to us all.

“I’m confident we’ll still see Bob around the place as he’s a regular swimmer and he attends our Body Attack classes, but I’d like to thank him for the support he’s shown this centre, this community and to me.

"He was actually part of the team which trained me for my first ever National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ), so I’ve got him to thank for helping me take my first steps in this industry.”