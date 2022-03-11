How Sutton Coldfield has rallied in support of Ukraine

St Nicholas Catholic Primary School took part in the Ukraine Donation Drive

Communities throughout the Royal Town have rallied into action to do their bit to help support families who have been left devastated by president Vladimir Putin’s decision to mount a brutal invasion on Russia’s neighbours.

Among the incredible Sutton stories are Darren Isles and Wilf Barclay, who were so heartbroken at what they were witnessing on the news, they drove to the Polish/Ukrainian border with a van-load of supplies, many of which had been donated to Sutton Coldfield Tennis Club, to help refugees fleeing the war.

Wilf and Darren

Darren said: “I just can’t believe the outpouring of support we have had from our local community. It show it is very much alive and caring and I want to say how much we appreciate it as it’s been absolutely overwhelming.

“We received so many donations of food, equipment and supplies that we’ve had to arrange for another van to go to Poland.”

Parents at St Nicholas Catholic Primary also organised a collection point for donations and were inundated.

Anna O’Malley said: “I put a message out to the reception group at the school and we put together donations over the weekend.

“I don’t think anyone on the planet cannot have been impacted by what they have seen on television. We all feel like we have got to do something to help. You can’t imagine what these families must feel like.

“We have had an unbelievable response. We were open all weekend but come Friday night, we had got enough. We have a surplus now which we are trying to manage.

“There’s been so much kindness, sleeping bags, nappies, medical supplies, toiletries. People even turned up in taxis to donate as they had no transport.”

Sutton Coldfield Rugby Club has also been gathering donations, co-ordinated by Joanna Fletcher, wife of chairman Geoff.

She said: “We witnessed a true humanitarian effort amongst the community. The collection was intended to be a small contribution to a global effort but ended up being a huge initiative that saw over two tonnes of goods collected.

“We have not expected such a response. This is so uplifting and served like group therapy to all the atrocities that we have had to witness on the news these last few days.”

The club became a hub for other collections happening at places such as Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School.