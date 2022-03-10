Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield families take part in walk for Ukraine

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

Kind-hearted families in Sutton have helped raise more than £1000 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal after getting together for a sponsored walk with their little ones.

Families who are supporting Ukraine
And the group were given wonderful support by Blackroot Bistro, who made a generous donation towards their efforts.

Organiser Helen Lonsdale said: "After seeing the awful events unfold over the last week I felt I needed to do something to help.

"I contacted local parents and asked if they would be willing to take part in a sponsored toddle. It was quite last minute but 10 families signed up to join us.

"We met at the Blackroot Bistro, who kindly donated 50% of everything we spent at the cafe to our fundraising effort and our little ones toddled from there for an hour before returning for a Bistro-gifted creme egg!

"I'd just like to say a huge thank you to the families who joined us and those who donated."

With an initial target of £2000, the group has raised an incredible £1,166.

And people can still donate by visiting https://justgiving.com/fundraising/ukrainewalksc
