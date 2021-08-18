Nuha Maryam

Eleven-year-old Nuha Maryam took part in two Mensa tests at the Raddison Blu Hotel in Birmingham, sitting in a room full of adults all hoping to discover that they had the brains to join the society.

And in the Cattell III B scale test she scored 162 – putting her two IQ points ahead of both Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.

Nuha said: “At first when I went into the room there were a lot of 30-40-year-olds taking the test, so I felt quite intimidated.

“I really thought that the results would come back with quite a normal IQ, as I don’t really feel that remarkable!

But the second test gave me a score of 162, and I was overjoyed.”

Nuha, who has just left The Shrubbery School and is about to start at Sutton Coldfield Grammar School for Girls, already has her sights set on a place at Oxford.

And she is also hoping to follow in the footsteps of her parents, who are both doctors.

“I’d like to be a surgeon – maybe a plastic surgeon or a cardiovascular surgeon,” she said. “I like learning about the human body and medicine, and I like psychology as well.”

Nuha is one of six classmates from the Shrubbery who will start at Sutton Girls in September, having passed their 11-plus exams.

Dad Niyam said: “We are absolutely over the moon that Nuha wants to follow in our footsteps to become a doctor – we have obviously made an impression on her!”

Mum Sabreen added: “I can’t express how proud we are of Nuha.

“She wanted to go and do the test, so we let her – but we never expected a score like this. It’s wonderful.”