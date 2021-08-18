Birmingham City fan Blake's defibrillator mission

Blake Morrall

Blake Morrall wants to raise enough funds to help purchase a defibrillator for Sutton Coldfield-based Sportsco under-8s.

Mother Sharon said: "During the first lockdown, when Blake was 5, while home schooling, he also took a first aid course online.

"He achieved a certificate and the course included CPR and taught him about defibrillators.

"He then decided he wanted to help raise money for one.

"We messaged his football team, Sportsco, asked if they needed one.

"They said it would be great if Blake could do something to help so that's his focus now."

So, on Sunday, August 22, Blake will be in Sutton Park taking part in a special challenge.

"He will be walking 5km while dribbling a football," Sharon said.

"He also wants to have a day where he scores 20 goals and we are planning a cake sale and hopefully a raffle."

The fact that Blake is doing a football-themed fundraiser is no surprise.

"He's obsessed with football and wants to play for England when he's older," Sharon added.

"He just loves it. He's a Birmingham City fan and trains in the park all the time, taking his cones and a ball.

"It's great that he wants to raise money for a defibrillator.

"They are such an important thing to have at a football club."