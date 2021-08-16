Dennis Birbeck is 100

Dennis Birbeck celebrated his landmark day on Thursday with close family including daughters Susan and Hilary and son-in-laws Ken and Richard.

Dennis has lived in Sutton Coldfield his entire life representing the former New Hall Ward, now Walmley, on the Sutton Coldfield Council and Birmingham City Council, where he was made a honorary Alderman.

He was heavily involved in a successful campaign against green belt development at Peddimore during the late 1990s.

Daughter Susan said: "We had an afternoon tea in the garden and the weather was nice, which made it all the better.

"My dad really enjoyed it and said it couldn't have been a better day.

"He has always had an interest in local people and local affairs and lots of people in Walmley Village know him.

"He talks to everyone in the village, whether he knows them or not!"

Dennis was also a wicketkeeper for Walmley Cricket Club in his younger days.

He is also well known for his community work and was particularly involved with the pre and post-natal charity ‘Acacia’ attending meetings at St Johns Church on a Thursday until the Covid 19 Lockdown was introduced last year.

Dennis has three grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas and Victoria and was married to Ada for 70 years before she passed away in 2018.

The Royal Town’s MP, Andrew Mitchell said: “I would like to send Dennis my best wishes as he marks his 100th birthday and take the opportunity to thank him for all his work serving our local community and volunteering with local charities over many decades.”