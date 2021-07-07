Big investment planned for Sutton Coldfield school

The Shrubbery School

The Shrubbery, in Walmley Ash Road, announced it was to stay open last week, after new owners stepped in the buy the 91-year-old school.

Now they are planning a raft of improvements to the site, as they plot the next chapter in its long history.

Headteacher Amanda Lees said: “The Shrubbery has always provided a caring and supportive environment for youngsters to learn and grow, and we want everyone to know that nothing has changed at all in that respect.

“That’s what has always made the Shrubbery such a special place, and we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“However, we are really excited by the significant investment which is being lined up which will update our facilities to enable us to carry on getting the brilliant results that have always been associated with the school.”

The Shrubbery’s new Chief Executive Officer, Craig Johnson, said the investment had already begun.

He said: “The Shrubbery is the longest-established independent school in the Royal Town, and we’re planning the kind of investment that means it can look forward to a bright future with updated facilities and the best resources available to the children.

“We have already purchased two minibuses to help get the students out and about post-pandemic, and there are so many plans to make improvements.

“We’re looking at new computers, improvements to the school’s buildings and the play areas too – as well as investing in the teaching staff, who are at the heart of the Shrubbery’s success.

“After 91 years of teaching local children, the future of the Shrubbery is now secure - and the ethos that has always made it a successful school will remain in place, from the caring approach of the staff to our excellence in 11-plus exams.