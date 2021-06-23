National accolade for Sutton Coldfield teacher Sue

Sue Bailey

Sue Bailey MBE was handed the Pearson Silver Award by colleagues yesterday – fittingly on ‘Thank a Teacher Day’.

Sue, Safeguarding Lead for the ATLP and previously Assistant Head at Arthur Terry School, said: “I’m really honoured, humbled and proud to have received this.

"Thank you to all the colleagues I have worked with over the years, who have supported me, inspired me, challenged me, laughed with me, cried with me and been part of this incredible journey.

"I would like to congratulate all schools and everybody who works in education for the incredible work they do.”

Sue was chosen from thousands to received the accolade of Lifetime Achievement for outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children she works with every day.

She has devoted her career to the educational, social, and emotional welfare of children, transforming many lives, and in 2017 she received an MBE for services to the community and vulnerable children.

She was the strategic lead for the Four Oaks Children’s Centres, providing a ‘lifeline’ to families, by organising transition days, community choirs and partnership events.

A Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award holder, recognised by the Outward Bound Trust for her long service, Sue has headed up visits to partner schools in South Africa through ‘Aspire for Africa Trust’.

Photos left to right: Jane Humphreys, the Arthur Terry School, Neil Warner, Director of Education (ATLP), Samantha Kibble, Headteacher of Arthur Terry School, Jodie Bryant (Sue’s daughter), Colin Bailey (Sue’s husband), Richard Gill CEO of the ATLP, Anna Newson, Head of PR & Communications, ATLP.

In 2016, Sue’s dynamic leadership became headline news when she led students and colleagues to safety during a military coup at Istanbul Airport.

Sue has now been shortlisted to win one of just 15 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Richard Gill CBE, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), said: “We are absolutely delighted to see Sue win this Silver award.

“She is an inspirational and dedicated teacher and leader, who has transformed the lives of so many children and young people, both at the Arthur Terry School and across our family of schools.

"It’s a privilege to work alongside Sue, and we all look forward to congratulating her on this ‘National Thank A Teacher Day’, when we will also be celebrating and thanking all colleagues across all schools for their incredible work, every single day.”

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, a national campaign to honour and recognise school staff for their incredible work.

The celebrations follow new data which shows how the previous year’s lockdowns have significantly changed how families across the country view the role of teachers.

Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell said: “I’d like to congratulate Sue on such a phenomenal achievement.

“Her outstanding service to education and safeguarding across Arthur Terry School, ATLP and the wider community, has helped to shape so many lives over the years. This Silver Pearson Award is richly deserved.

“Every child matters to Sue, and this was never more apparent than when she helped to secure the safe return of her students and colleagues following a military coup in Istanbul.

“Sue was calm, caring and courageous – exactly what we need in great teachers and leaders, and it is an honour and a privilege to work with her."

“It is befitting that she receives this accolade on ‘National Thank a Teacher Day’ when we celebrate the valuable contribution that all school staff make to our schools and communities.

"We are very fortunate to have such wonderful schools here in the Royal Town, filled with exceptional individuals like Sue Bailey, and I am very proud of their incredible work.”

New research from Parentkind and The Teaching Awards Trust highlights that three in four parents and carers have a newfound respect hold for the teaching profession following their experiences of remote learning during lockdown.

And 74.9% of survey respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they had more respect for the work that teachers do following their family’s experiences of remote learning.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said:

“Thank a Teacher Day gives us all a chance – children, families, all of us – to pay tribute to those wonderful educators who change more lives than they will ever know.