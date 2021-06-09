(L-R): Louise Milligan, deputy associate director of nursing, Sarah Morris-Bates, general manager, Elaine O’Grady, bed flow co-ordinator, Khaled Elfandi, Good Hope site lead, Fiona Wyton, director of nursing, John Claffey, clinical site practitioner, Dr Catherine Hulley and Dr Teresa Quigley.

The external appearance of the building has benefitted from cosmetic improvement work and on entering the RSU, new automatic entrance doors offer improved patient accessibility.

Inside the entrance there are a host of new modern facilities, including a new café with a larger seating area, energy-efficient lighting and new toilet facilities, as well as an additional specialist accessible toilet for those unable to use standard disabled toilets.

The hospital’s Parcels for Patients Service has also relocated to the new RSU entrance, with friends and relatives asked to drop any items off at the drop off point located there.

The new Richard Salt Unit entrance

Khaled Elfandi, Good Hope Hospital site lead, said: “We are thrilled with the new entrance which provides a warm welcome for those arriving at the RSU and has vastly improved the environment for patients, staff and visitors.

“With many aspects of the RSU design and décor unchanged since the 1960s, the works have completely modernised the look and feel of the building, whilst also offering the highest infection prevention and control measures.”