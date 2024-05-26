Two arrests after children rescued in house fire drama

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The emergency services were called to the property, in Wharf road, Kings Norton yesterday afternoon.

A three-year-old and a five-year-old were rescued and taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested two people following a house fire at an address in Birmingham yesterday. We were called by the fire service just after 4.30pm to an address on Wharf Road, Kings Norton to a house fire where two children were inside."

The force said a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and were due to be questioned by officers.

It added that forensics teams were due to visit the scene to establish a cause for the fire.