Appeal for help to find missing 14-year-old

Officers are asking for help in locating the whereabouts of Elizabeth, who is missing from her home in Rubery, Birmingham.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Elizabeth?

"The 14-year-old is missing from home in Rubery, Birmingham, and we and her family are really worried about her. Elizabeth was last seen wearing a black light waterproof raincoat and, a red hooded top with white writing on it saying ‘Oh What Joy'.

"She was also wearing blue jogging bottoms, and trainers and carrying a black Puma rucksack."

Police have said the 14-year-old is believed to have travelled to Birmingham city centre, and advised anyone who sees her to ring 999, quoting PID 419305.