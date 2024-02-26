Express & Star
Appeal for help to find missing 14-year-old

Police are appealing for help in finding a 14-year-old who was reported missing in Birmingham.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Police have advised anyone who sees Elizabeth to call 999

Officers are asking for help in locating the whereabouts of Elizabeth, who is missing from her home in Rubery, Birmingham.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Elizabeth?

"The 14-year-old is missing from home in Rubery, Birmingham, and we and her family are really worried about her. Elizabeth was last seen wearing a black light waterproof raincoat and, a red hooded top with white writing on it saying ‘Oh What Joy'.

"She was also wearing blue jogging bottoms, and trainers and carrying a black Puma rucksack."

Police have said the 14-year-old is believed to have travelled to Birmingham city centre, and advised anyone who sees her to ring 999, quoting PID 419305.

