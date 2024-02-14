Police appeal for help in finding missing 70-year-old

Police asked for help in finding missing Birmingham resident, Irving, 70, after he was last seen in Sutton Coldfield at 10.45am yesterday.

Irving was last seen wearing a black parka coat, blue jeans and navy blue trainers, and is said to also have links to Tamworth.

West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch via their 999 number, quoting 444769.

West Midlands Police appealed on X: "Have you seen Irving? The 70-year-old is missing from his home in Birmingham and we're concerned for his welfare.

"He was last seen in #SuttonColdfield yesterday at 10:45am wearing a black parka coat, blue jeans and navy blue trainers."