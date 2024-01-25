Tributes from emergency service colleagues after death of West Midlands' chief fire officer Wayne Brown

Mr Brown had been in post since January last year after joining the West Midlands Fire Service as deputy chief fire officer in November 2019.

News of his death was tweeted by the fire service last night and a flood of tributes followed.

A message from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Incredibly sad news. Sending condolences to Wayne’s family, friends and everyone at @WestMidsFire."

Colleagues at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: " Awful news, sending our deepest condolences to Wayne's family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time."

Mr Brown was a former footballer with Charlton Athletic before joining the London Fire Service where he spent 27 years, rising to the role of assistant commissioner. He was present at the devastating Grenfell Tower fire and terrorist attacks in the capital. He was also chairman of the England Fire Service Football section.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: "I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Wayne Brown.

"Wayne was a valued and respected colleague in the Brigade for over 20 years before joining West Midlands FRS. Our thoughts go out to Wayne’s family and friends at this difficult time."

A message from the England Fire Service Football Section said: "We are devastated to announce that our chairman Wayne Brown, was this (yesterday) morning found dead at his home. Our thoughts and love are with his family, friends and colleagues."

West Midlands Ambulance Service also paid tribute with a short statement on social media, saying: "We are very sad to hear of the passing of Wayne Brown.

"Mr Brown was well regarded by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting and working with him.

"Our deepest condolences go to his family and colleagues at West Midlands Fire Service."

At the time of his death, Mr Brown was being investigated over claims on social media relating to his academic qualifications, according to reports. West Midlands Fire Service had confirmed two days ago he was the subject of an internal investigation.