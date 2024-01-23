Two 15-year-old boys arrested in Birmingham murder probe

Two boys, both aged 15, have been arrested and will be questioned by detectives following the death of Muhammed Hassam Ali, who was seriously injured just after 3.30pm on Saturday in Birmingham city centre and died despite being rushed to hospital.

An appeal went out from West Midlands Police following the death of the 17-year-old to find the culprits on Saturday, while investigations around Victoria Square, where the incident happened, have continued, with officers analysing CCTV and continuing forensic work.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Detectives have arrested two people following the murder of a teenager in Birmingham city centre on Saturday (20 Jan).

"Muhammad Hassam Ali was found seriously injured at just before 3.30pm.

"The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly later died.

"Two boys, both aged 15, have this morning (23 Jan) been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by detectives.

"Our investigation is ongoing as we continue to analyse CCTV and examine forensic opportunities."

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the Homicide unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Muhammad who continue to receive support from us at this devastating time.

“The arrests are a significant update in this investigation, and we hope this provides some reassurance to people in Birmingham.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Saturday just before 3.30pm and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“A visible police presence will remain in the city centre today to help reassure the public and we will be patrolling the area and speaking to people.

"Please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

The force has said that anyone with any concerns can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 2619 of 20/1/2024.

West Midlands Police have also activated the Major Incident Public Portal, where members of the public can submit any photos or video they may have of the incident.

Information can be given by going to mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23N34-PO1