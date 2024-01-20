Two men charged with attempted murder after New Year's Day shooting

Christ Lidiu and Exauce Mazebo were charged following the incident on Constitution Hill in Birmingham, which left the victim with non-life-threatening, but potentially life-changing injuries.

Mazebo, aged 22, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday, while Lidiu appeared in front of magistrates on Thursday and is set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Both men have been remanded in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged two men with attempted murder following a shooting in Birmingham.

"Both men have been remanded in custody until their court dates."