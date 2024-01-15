Four children taken to hospital after minibus hits lamppost in Birmingham

The collision took place on Soho Road, Handsworth, at around 12.50pm on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was "spoken to" by police, who are continuing with their enquiries.

Four of the children aboard the minibus were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with injuries which were not thought to be serious.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Soho Road just after 12.50pm after a minibus carrying children hit a lamppost.

"Four children have been taken to hospital with injuries which are thankfully believed not to be serious.

"The driver has been spoken to by officers and enquiries are continuing."

Ch Insp Clark Gardener added: "I'd like to thank the community that came to help the children, offering them shelter from the cold in a shop."

Paramedics at the scene assessed six children as well as one adult.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a minibus that had crashed into a lamppost on Soho Road at 12.49pm.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, a MERIT trauma doctor with a Critical Care Paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Four children were assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Two further children and one adult were assessed and discharged at the scene."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact West Midlands Police quoting log 2017 of January 15.