Professor Patrick Vernon, of the Black Country's Windrush Legal Advice Clinic explained that despite improvements to the process to resolve individual disputes, there are ongoing problems.

Among the cases taken on by the service, based in Bank Street, Bilston, is that of 87-year-old Reynold Simon-Thompson, whose application to return from Trinidad was rejected by the Home Office.

Prof Vernon said: "Despite all the platitudes people are still having issues.

"We have had five Home Secretaries since 2019 and the rhetoric is still the same. We're hoping that the new Home Secretary, James Cleverly, as he has a Windrush connection, may use his insight to get significant improvements to the situation. None of the previous Home Secretaries made any effort to meet any of the victims or engage with them which speaks volumes.