Teenager seriously injured in crash after car hits tree

West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a car that had crashed into a tree on Green Road, Hall Green, at 6.38pm last night.

The male patient was quickly rescued from the vehicle, where they were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital to receive further treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: "On arrival we discovered a car that had crashed into a tree and caught fire. There was one male patient, who had been rapidly extricated from the vehicle by bystanders.

"He received treatment at the scene for serious injuries before being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."