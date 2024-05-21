Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder after teenager taken to hospital with machete wound

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A boy, aged 16, suffered a "serious" wound to his arm after a disorder in Belchers Lane, Birmingham, on May 17.

He was taken to hospital with a machete injury where he remains in a stable condition, West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Following enquiries, officers identified a suspect and a 16-year-old boy was detained.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear before Birmingham Youth Court on Tuesday.