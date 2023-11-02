The beer was flowing, sausages were sizzling, stallholders were selling their wares and a singing moose had begun its performance above one of the bars as the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas market officially opened for seven weeks of festive fun.

While the weather on Thursday was rainy, there was still a steady number of people walking along the market, which runs from one end of New Street to the other and onto Victoria Square.

Traders were open for business at 11am and the official opening by the city mayor was taking place at 5pm.

The market has officially opened for business. Photo: Birmingham Council

Birmingham boasts the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or Austria and features a range of diverse German food and authentic German beer, as well as local favourites, and also offers the chance to buy Christmas presents from the different stalls.

Pretzels, schnitzels, bratwursts, and roasted almonds are among the treats available, all of which can be washed down with gluhwein, weissbeer (wheat beer), or hot chocolate.

It will be open from Monday to Thursday between 11am and 9pm, on Friday from 11am to 9.30pm, Saturdays from 10am to 9.30pm and from 10am to 9pm from Sunday, running until Sunday, December 24.

There will also be a free live music programme at the stage on Victoria Square, with musicians from Germany and Birmingham playing at lunchtime and in the evening on Monday to Friday, and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

The colourful stands will be visible up and down New Street and into Victoria Square. Photo: Birmingham Council

To find out more about the market, go to thebfcm.co.uk.