Large stretch of M6 in West Midlands closed due to 'police incident'

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamPublished:

Motorists are facing delays as a stretch of the M6 has been shut due to a police incident.

A stretch of the M6 has been closed as a result of a police incident
A stretch of the M6 has been closed as a result of a police incident

The incident has been reported on the southbound carriageway between Junction 6 at the Gravelly Hill interchange (Spaghetti Junction) and Junction 4a for the M42.

National Highways said there are delays of around 10 minutes and approximately one mile of congestion upon approach to the closure.

More to follow.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News