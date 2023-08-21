Large stretch of M6 in West Midlands closed due to 'police incident'

The incident has been reported on the southbound carriageway between Junction 6 at the Gravelly Hill interchange (Spaghetti Junction) and Junction 4a for the M42.
National Highways said there are delays of around 10 minutes and approximately one mile of congestion upon approach to the closure.
The #M6 southbound between J6 (#Birmingham #SpaghettiJunction) and J4a (#M42) is closed due to a @CMPG led incident.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) August 21, 2023
