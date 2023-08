The ring is expected to make £50,000 to £70,000 at auction. Photo: Fellows Auctioneers.

The ring, which features a yellow-brown 10.75ct diamond, was a favourite of Davis Jr's and was worn by Mr Show Business during performances around the world.

He even wore it in the White House, having been invited to a reception in March 1973 which President Nixon called "An Evening with Sammy Davis Jr".

This was an historic event and was the first time that an African-American family was invited to spend the night at the White House.

Photos from the event show the ring on his little finger. He also wore it on his index finger during his tour of Europe in 1985.

Sammy Davis Jr wearing the iconic ring. Photo: Fellows Auctioneers.

The ring is expected to make £50,000 to £70,000 at auction. Photo: Fellows Auctioneers.

This is not the first time that this ring has gone under the hammer but more than two years have passed since this particular ring was last put up for auction, along with a collection of jewellery that once belonged to the iconic American entertainer.

However, this upcoming auction marks the first time that the ring will be sold alongside an extensive photo album showcasing numerous photos of Davis Jr wearing the ring.

The collection will go up for auction at Fellows Auctioneers in Birmingham next Thursday (August 24).

Lindsay Campbell, jewellery manager at Fellows Auctioneers said "I’m delighted to have such a piece of music history in our Fine Jewellery auction.

"When you think of the events where Sammy Davis Jr wore this ring, it is no wonder that this ring has attracted such a lot of attention.

"As well as being a beautiful ring with a stunning diamond set in it, the fact that it is being sold with the photo album means that it is a unique piece of memorabilia which I am sure will be highly coveted by music enthusiasts."

Sammy Davis Jr was known for his extravagant and flamboyant jewellery that perfectly embodied his larger-than-life persona, with his jewellery collection becoming an iconic aspect of his image.