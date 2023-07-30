Final goodbye paid to music legend Froggie

Raymond Froggatt died at Shrewsbury Hospital after a short illness

Singer and songwriter Raymond Froggatt, known to his fans as "Froggy", died at Shrewsbury Hospital aged 81 after a short illness.

The Birmingham-born and Telford-based singer's death on Sunday, July 23 brings to an end a music career which started in the 1960s, with songs of his providing top-ten hits for The Dave Clark Five and Cliff Richard.

In 1968, The Dave Clark Five got a top ten hit with Froggatt's The Red Balloon, with the original version of the song making it to the top three in the Netherlands, and Big Ship charted at Number 8 for Sir Cliff Richard in 1969.

Performers Leapy Lee, Daniel O'Donnell, Dominic Kirwan and Gladys Knight are also among those who have covered his material.

In 1965, he formed The Raymond Froggatt Band made up of Lou Clark and Len Ablethorpe in addition to Cain, with the band touring England and France before being signed by Polydor Records in 1967.

The Raymond Froggatt Band, Hartley, Len Ablethorpe, Raymond and Lou Clark in London in 1964

The songwriter grew up in Birmingham and spent much of his later life in Telford, while becoming well-known in the country music scene and recording about 40 albums.

Family friend Lynn Hartley-Cain announced his death on social media and thanked the staff at Shrewsbury Hospital for looking after him in his final days.

She said: "It is with heavy heart that we tell our Froggie family that on July 23, 2023 at 9.26am, our beloved Froggie passed away peacefully after a short illness.

"Our greatest thanks to Jon & Haley, Ben & Michelle, the wonderful team at the Shrewsbury Hospital AMU who looked after Froggie. Words can not express how fantastic they are.

"To everyone of you Froggie folks, the old & new Froggies, eternal love will always be with you.

Raymond Froggatt re-invented himself as a a country singer in later life

"We know your love and support Froggie carried with him at all time .

"Now it is time for him to rest. Goodnight, God bless Frog you’ll always be walking along side us."