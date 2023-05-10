Notification Settings

Arrests made after Audi chase in city as police discover face masks, axe and stolen property

By Daniel WaltonBirminghamPublished:

Three men have been arrested following a chase where police discovered face masks, gloves, an axe and suspected stolen property.

The Audi that was stopped by police

West Midlands Police stopped the Audi after a short chase through Birmingham, where they found three occupants, all wearing face masks and gloves and one armed with an axe.

Face coverings/masks
An axe seized from the car

Police also found a cache of good in the vehicle, which they suspect is stolen.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "This Audi made off from us in the small hours before stopping in a dead end.

"We then found the three occupants all had masks/face coverings, gloves, one of them had an axe and there was suspected stolen property on board so all three were arrested for going equipped and burglary."

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

