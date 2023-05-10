Arrests made after Audi chase in city as police discover face masks, axe and stolen property

The Audi that was stopped by police

West Midlands Police stopped the Audi after a short chase through Birmingham, where they found three occupants, all wearing face masks and gloves and one armed with an axe.

Face coverings/masks

An axe seized from the car

Police also found a cache of good in the vehicle, which they suspect is stolen.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "This Audi made off from us in the small hours before stopping in a dead end.

"We then found the three occupants all had masks/face coverings, gloves, one of them had an axe and there was suspected stolen property on board so all three were arrested for going equipped and burglary."