Arrests made after Audi chase in city as police discover face masks, axe and stolen property

West Midlands Police stopped the Audi after a short chase through Birmingham, where they found three occupants, all wearing face masks and gloves and one armed with an axe.
Police also found a cache of good in the vehicle, which they suspect is stolen.
On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "This Audi made off from us in the small hours before stopping in a dead end.
"We then found the three occupants all had masks/face coverings, gloves, one of them had an axe and there was suspected stolen property on board so all three were arrested for going equipped and burglary."
West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.