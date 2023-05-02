Birmingham Botanical Gardens announces director of horticulture

Emily Hazel has recently been appointed the director of horticulture at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Emily Hazell joins the grade II* listed Gardens in Westbourne Road, Edgbaston, after working at the world-class Kew Gardens, where she worked in the Temperate House.

During her three-and-a-half years at Kew, Emily led the displays for the South African presidential visit and the naming of a new species from the collections.

She graduated top of her year in the prestigious RBG KEW Diploma in Horticulture and in the final year of her diploma, visited South Africa on the Ernst Thornton Smith Travel Scholarship.

She said: “I’m so excited to be working at Birmingham Botanical Gardens, which has a strong and proud 191-year history, and for the opportunity to play my role in the next chapter of its preservation and growth.

“The senior management and trustees have bold plans to ensure the gardens remains a botanical oasis in the city of Birmingham for the next 190 years.

"As part of my role, I want to widen participation in horticulture, developing and mentoring the next generation of horticulturists and I’m looking forward to being able to deliver that.”

Prior to working at Kew, Emily, was a politics graduate who became passionate about growing her own food, cultivating a heavy clay allotment in Fishponds in Bristol.

Supporting her own Royal Horticultural Society training and working as a freelance horticulturist, Emily was then appointed horticultural training officer at St Werburgh’s city farm.

The horticultural training unit at the farm trains and supports vulnerable adults in the production of vegetables, fruit and herbs for consumption at the on-site café.

Welcoming Emily to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, chief executive Sarah Blair-Manning, said: “The trustees and senior staff team are working to put in place a series of plans to ensure the gardens can be enjoyed by generations of visitors for years to come.