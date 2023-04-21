Two major Eid celebrations cancelled in Birmingham

Pictures from the Eid in the Park event at Broadway West Playing Fields in Walsall last year

The Eid al-Fitr event, organised by the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre, was due to take place at Small Heath Park at around 8am this morning, but was called off due to the weather forecast.

Another event celebrating the end of the month of Ramadan was also set to take place at Edgbaston Stadium this morning, which was also cancelled by organisers in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement, the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre, said: "Due to rain forecasted between 7am-12pm (90 per cent) we have made the difficult decision to cancel Eid at Small Heath & Edgbaston.

"We will hold 4 jammats at GLM at 6.30am, 7.30am, 8.30am and 9.30am. Sisters Entrance – Clock Tower Door E Brothers Entrance – Little Green Lane Door H. There will be a one way system in place."

A similar event set to take place at Broadway West Playing Fields in Walsall was cancelled by organisers Union of Muslim Organisations (UMO) Walsall on April 19 in anticipation of the poor weather.

In a statement, UMO Walsall, said: "Due to water logged ground and forecast of consistent rain on Friday and Saturday, the organisers have reluctantly decided to cancel the ‘Eid in the Park’ Eid ul-Fitr Prayers.

"Please refer to your usual Mosque for additional Eid prayers organised to cope with additional capacity."