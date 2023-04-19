Alison Hammond to star in Birmingham Hippodrome's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk

Alison Hammond has been announced as one of the stars of Jack and the Beanstalk at Birmingham Hippodrome. Photo: Birmingham Hippodrome

The This Morning presenter has been named as one of the stars of Jack and the Beanstalk, a production which will feature Olivier-nominated sets and costumes from the London Palladium.

Alison will be starring alongside Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack returning for his 10th year, Doreen Tipton as Doreen The Cow and panto dame extraordinaire Andrew Ryan for the panto, which will run between December 16 and January 28 2024.

It’s official !! I’m doing Panto in my home town of Birmingham at @brumhippodrome Jack and the beanstalk as a fairy. Really hope I get to fly in 😂 My mum would have been so proud and telling everyone so I’m letting you all know on her behalf ! Hope you can come 🧚🏾‍♂️💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/QDQmXCbj1J — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) April 19, 2023

She said: “It’s no secret that I love panto and I love Birmingham, so being able to be part of the legendary Birmingham Hippodrome pantomime is a dream come true.

"I’m super excited that I’ll be starring in Jack and the Beanstalk later this year alongside the hilarious Matt, Doreen and Andrew.”

Jack and the Beanstalk is just one of the many new productions named for the Birmingham city centre theatre between 2023 and 2024.

New productions announced for 2024 include The Drifters Girl, the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical Jesus Christ Superstar and the iconic song-and-dance spectacular 42nd Street.

In the Patrick Studio, Dear Santa will take little ones on an adventure when Santa, with the help of his cheeky Elf, tries to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to Sarah just in time for Christmas Eve.

In November this year, Birmingham Hippodrome Associate Sonia Sabri Company will present Roshni; a soul-stirring, captivating combination of Kathak dance, with live music and vocals, driven by the bold rhythms of Tabla percussion.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We have an incredible season ahead of us, here at the Hippodrome.

"Our programme is packed with productions that are guaranteed to provide those all-important goosebumps that make attending live performance such a special event.

"Having Alison Hammond join Matt, Doreen and Andrew in panto is the icing on the cake.

"We cannot wait to welcome her and know that audiences across the West Midlands will be as excited as we are to see her in Jack and the Beanstalk.”

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome’s accessible performances web page.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk are now on sale and tickets for all new season shows will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday, April 20 at 11am and on general sale on Monday, April 24 at 11am.