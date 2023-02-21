Big Bertha now

Big Bertha weighed nearly two stone when she was found dumped in a bag in Birmingham's Calthorpe Park last October by a member of the public.

The extremely matted cat was taken to the RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre where the two-year-old was fondly named by the team because of her giant size.

Big Bertha when she was rescued

Cattery supervisor Emma Finnimore said: “When she arrived she was 11.8kg. This is the largest cat I have seen in my 22 years working for the RSPCA.

“A vet carefully clipped away her matting but she still weighed 11.5kg and was too large to live in a cat pod as she wouldn't have been able to use the cat flap - so we had to adapt a cat run for her until she went to a foster home.”

Bertha underwent a strict diet and exercise regime with weekly weigh-ins and regular vet checks to ensure her weight loss was carefully monitored.

Foster carer Emma Cureton, who is currently looking after Bertha in her home, said: “The weight has gradually come off and she’s already lost an amazing 3.82kg - which is a third of her body weight. She’s still got a little way to go but she’ll get there and will soon be ready to find a new home.

“She was in such a sorry state when she arrived at the rescue centre with her matting pulling on her skin. We don’t know how she got so large as she is only a young cat. We think maybe someone had been constantly feeding her as she was so large she was left unable to groom herself.”

The bag Big Bertha was dumped in

The charity hopes Bertha’s story is a reminder that being overweight can lead to serious health issues for pets, including joint problems, high blood pressure, diabetes and problems with the liver, skin and heat tolerance.

The RSPCA is pleading with people not to abandon their pets like Bertha. The animal welfare charity has seen a shocking 25 per cent rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams last year, with a 13 per cent rise in neglect incidents being dealt with by teams.

The charity is working hard to keep much-loved pets in loving homes by providing support to those struggling and urging animal lovers who are in a position to help to support the charity by donating during this crisis.

Anyone struggling to take care of their pet is asked never to abandon them but to ask for help. The charity has also launched a Cost of Living Hub online with tips and advice for anyone who might be finding times hard.