All metro lines and roads now open after more than 30 firefighters tackle factory blaze

The blaze, on Radnor Street in Winson Green, saw crews from all over the area called out, including some from Black Country stations.

Fire crews from Aston, Ladywood, Smethwick, West Brom, Oldbury and Perry Barr were involved

People living nearby were urged to avoid the area and "keep all windows and doors closed."

West Midlands Fire Service initially posted information about the incident on social media at 1:15am: "Fire crews from WMFS Ladywood, WMFS Smethwick, WMFS WestBrom, WMFS Aston, WMFS Oldbury, WMFS PerryBarr are currently dealing with a factory fire on Radnor Street in Winson Green.

"Please avoid the area and keep all windows and doors closed."

However, by 7:33am on Monday morning they had the fire under control.

In a statement on Twitter, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Over 30 firefighters, using equipment such as our hydraulic platform & drone, worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire affecting the ground floor of a factory.