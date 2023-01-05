Appeal after woman robbed on train for Gucci bag

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: BTP

The victim had been travelling on-board a service which stood at Gravelly Hill station at around 10pm on November 14 last year.

A man stood on the platform peered through the window and shouted, claiming the Gucci bag in the victim’s possession was his.

He then got on the service and tussled with victim for the bag, pulling it out of the victim’s hands before getting off the train.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200117745.